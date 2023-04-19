













Right in the nostalgia: The Tiny Toons are back and this is the first trailer

The trailer posted by Cartoon Network brings back the characters from the Tiny Toons with the traditional funny and out of place scenes with explosions and massive destruction, as well as injuries that seem irreparable. But, they are cartoons, that’s how they work.

On the other hand, this comeback will premiere through cartoon NetworkHowever, that does not mean that it will stay there. According to the information available, after its broadcast on television, it will be available through Max. It is more or less the same exercise that happens with the Superman & Lois series that after going through C.W.he goes to the streaming service.

It is worth noting that these characters are not the only ones that had a return, Animanics were the first and they will have one more season that will arrive during 2023, it is just a matter of fans being patient.

The return of the Tiny Toons was raised from 2020

Yes, we are in a time when it seems that there are no new ideas. The return of the Tiny Toons is proof of this, however, it does not sound unreasonable that it is an idea that is going to work. Now, this new animation was revealed in 2020 and, due to the pandemic, it was a project that took time to crystallize.

In addition, cartoons are no longer made as they were more than 30 years ago, television is not consumed in the same way and the situation in the world is totally different. Before, a season was 24 episodes, now there are barely 12 together and for a streaming service. We could say that consumption patterns changed completely.

Likewise, we only have to wait for this new production to be entertaining, fulfill its mission and everyone can enjoy it without any major problem. What did you think of the trailer we shared with you?