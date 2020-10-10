The Federal Ministry of Defense employs an employee with a right-wing extremist fraternity vita. And now want to check.

HAMBURG taz | Jan Ganschow has undoubtedly committed himself to commitment to his country. In the Federal Ministry of Defense he works as a government director in Section SE III 5. But even when he was a student, today’s employee in the Bundeswehr Operations Command campaigned for Germany, more precisely for the “German fatherland”. In Hamburg he joined the dutiful fraternity Germania (HBG). And this is being monitored by the local State Office for the Protection of the Constitution (LfV) for “right-wing extremist efforts”.

When the taz asked about the personnel, the Federal Ministry of Defense responded immediately. A spokesman announced that the review to the speaker was in progress. The zero-tolerance line of Federal Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) applies. The spokesman asks “for your understanding that we are not allowed to make any statements about individual personnel measures”.

The “hint” would now also be checked with the Military Counter-Intelligence Service (MAD), says the ministry spokesman, emphasizing: “We do not investigate without cause. A reference must meet the quality of a so-called actual reference point ”.

The Hamburg Alliance against the Right (HBgR) has been pointing out right-wing extremist student associations for years. They noticed Ganschow’s fraternity vita. He left a taz request from Ganschow with a deadline as to whether he was an old man of the Hamburg fraternity Germania.

“Until death” in the right-wing extremist “Lebensbund”

As a rule, the fraternities are based on the principle of life union. On his Facebook account, however, the doctor of law stated on September 22nd of this year: “Membership in a fraternity is not comparable to that of any other association. We see ourselves as a bond of life to which one belongs until death ”. A commitment that does not make the reference appear without cause.

The LfV already addressed the Germanic peoples in the 2014 annual report. They in turn complained in 2018 against the classification, a judgment is still pending. Recently it became known that several Members of the fraternity legally own firearms.

A so-called beer list of the fraternity shows that Ganschow was with the fraternity in 2015. In the list of May 7th of that year, the comrades who enjoy drinking are listed exactly who owes what beer. Ganschow: 14.30 euros.

In the Hanseatic city, the right-wing extremist activities of the Teutons are a regular topic in the media. For example, the author Akif Pirinçci, who is well-known for his right-wing abuses, gave a lecture at the fraternity, which is also said to maintain relationships with the right-wing extremist “Identitarian Movement”.

The “beer list” shows 14.20 euros

On October 13, 2015, a senior military officer, Stefan S., resigned from the HBG because his profession as a military doctor was at risk. In 2017, the honorary chairman of the Bundeswehr reservists’ association in Hamburg, Ramo-Stefan Sch, left. the fraternity: “The student union has developed in the wrong direction,” he said at the time.

The right-wing extremist course of the fraternity apparently does not seem to bother Ganschow, as can be seen from his publications. Ganschow published from 2009 to 2015 as co-author and editor in Ares Verlag, which also has extremely right-wing authors in its program. The Austrian publishing house published the books “The German-Danish War 1864” and “The German-French War”.