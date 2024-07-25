Zoids It is an anime that was produced in September 1999, so this 2024 it will celebrate its 25th anniversary. Because of this, the franchise has prepared a splendorous calendar full of events and merchandise, to make you a little nostalgic with the mecha-type structures, I invite you to check out how it will work.

On September 14th, an event will be held in Japan, where some of the voice cast members will be giving special interviews, and the following will be present: Daisuke Kishio (From Flyheight), Makiko Ohmoto (Fiona Elisi Linette) and Mitsuki Saiga (Raven). Also Takao Kato (Director of Chaotic Century). Tickets will be available for purchase from 1 September 2024.

However, the event is not limited to that, we will also have a seasonal store to be set up in Ikeburo from August 29 to September 18, 2024. Exclusive keychains, figures and posters will be available. In addition, since Zoids celebrates its 10th anniversary with Wixoss (the card franchise celebrating its 10th anniversary), they have joined forces in a collaboration, so if you spend more than 5,500 yen (around 650 MXN and 36 USD) they will give you a commemorative card designed by both franchises.

For its part, Wendy’s First Kitchen will also have a special collaboration menu with Zoids. It will be available in Japan from August 22 to September 18, 2024. Let’s remember that he has already had previous collaborations as in 2018:

Well, how did it feel to remember that? Zoids Is he already a few years old? Check out the poster celebrating the changes in the characters over the years:

Source: TAKARA TOMY

What is Zoids about? What kind of anime is it?

Van Freiheit is a young adventurer who lives on Planet Zi, he dreams of driving ZoidsIn their environment, Zoids are mecha-style robotic structures that have been modified to aid humans in war. A pair of nations are at odds—the Helic Republic and the Guylos Empire—and they use Zoids to their advantage. However, a new technology could completely change the course of the conflict.

Van goes to some ruins and there he finds Zeek – an organoid – who will revive Shield Liger who will become Van’s combat partner. In the same place, the boy finds Fine, a girl who does not remember anything about her past or the reason why she is there. The boy decides to help her recover her memory and so they begin a journey in which they hope to shed light on Fine’s memories.

Along the way, they will meet friends and enemies who will provide us with a story full of action while we discover latent mysteries.

In Zoids You can expect plenty of action thanks to the mecha-like structures.

