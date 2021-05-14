They say that retro is today, but what happens when 20 years ago now becomes exactly that? We feel old. Just take a look around the departure dates, this year we have the twentieth anniversary of the Game Cube and and we had the twenty-first of the Playstation 2.

To really go back to the aforementioned consoles, you have to go check out a very famous show in Japan called Game Center CX with the master of the games of yore, the lord Shinya arino, who shows us some classics from past consoles.

The interesting thing is that the account of Twitter official of this program has already made known to its audience that from this season we will have the inclusion of the Playstation 2, Game Boy Advance and the Nintendo GameCube because they are more than 20 years old from their launch and it is enough time to put them in the retro line.

It’s going to be really weird for some gamers to find that one of their most loved or grew up consoles is already part of a generation that could be considered old or ‘retro’.

Retro games as a shopping trend?

Right now, at least in Japan, it is becoming a fashion to buy used consoles in stores like Hard Off for the purpose of collecting. While it is very easy to get a Famicom or Super famicom in questionable condition, a Playstation 2 or Game Cube it can be an almost impossible task and at a reasonable price.

This is because the consoles Sony Y Nintendo they became objects of a ‘retro’ value that are in the collective thinking of many people who played with them exactly 20 years ago, just as the new millennium begins. Impossible not to speak nostalgically when it comes to these issues.

Take a tour of the Mercado Libre or eBay sale sites to find the prices of the consoles and realize that simply because they are ‘retro’ and in good condition, they become certainly expensive objects.

