There was a major turning point in January 2011. The FN went in a different direction after a change in leadership. The new party leader, however, had a well-known name: Marine Le Pen. The trained lawyer was born in 1968 near Paris as the youngest daughter of Jean-Marie Le Pen. At the age of eight, she was woken up by a bomb explosion – it was an attack on her father. The mother of three children worked as a lawyer and initially headed the legal department of the Front National. Her two marriages fell apart. © Bernard Patrick/Imago