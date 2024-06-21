Home page
politics
Was standing: 21.06.2024, 11:58 a.m.
From: Christian Sturgeon
Press Split
In the parliamentary elections in France, the right-wing nationalists of Marine Le Pen could come to power. Her ideas for France remain clearly right-wing and nationalist. Nevertheless, the leading icon of the right has managed to get out of the dirty corner. The party has become electable even in the middle class. The history of the Rassemblement National in pictures.
1 / 12 In France, the Rassemblement National under Marine Le Pen (pictured) has risen to become a leading force in recent years. The RN celebrated a clear success in the 2024 European elections. The strong result of the right-wing nationalist party subsequently prompted the incumbent President Emmanuel Macron to dissolve parliament. The RN now hopes to be able to decisively shift the balance of power in the National Assembly in the new elections. © François Lo Presti/afp
2 / 12 The history of the Rassemblement National began in the early 1970s. On October 5, 1972, Jean-Marie Le Pen and Pierre Bousquet founded the far-right splinter group Front National. Born in 1928, Le Pen (here a photo from 2022) distinguished himself early on as a demagogue who was repeatedly convicted of sedition and dismissed the Holocaust as a “detail of history”. Bousquet (1919 to 1991) was a former collaborator who had served as a squad leader in the Waffen-SS. Xenophobic slogans were the trademark of the party for many years. © Joel Saget/afp
3 / 12 In the 1980s, the FN was elected to the National Assembly with at least one representative in two parliamentary elections in a row. The breakthrough came in 2002, when Jean-Marie Le Pen came second in the first round of the presidential election. There was a run-off, which the incumbent President Jacques Chirac won by a clear margin. Five years later, Le Pen lost many votes and was eliminated in the first round. © Joel Saget/afp
4 / 12 There was a major turning point in January 2011. The FN went in a different direction after a change in leadership. The new party leader, however, had a well-known name: Marine Le Pen. The trained lawyer was born in 1968 near Paris as the youngest daughter of Jean-Marie Le Pen. At the age of eight, she was woken up by a bomb explosion – it was an attack on her father. The mother of three children worked as a lawyer and initially headed the legal department of the Front National. Her two marriages fell apart. © Bernard Patrick/Imago
5 / 12 Since then, Marine Le Pen has been trying to give the once radical right-wing party a more moderate image. This was accompanied by the disempowerment of her father. In April and May 2015, the long-standing tensions between the party leader and her father escalated. On August 20, 2015, Jean-Marie Le Pen was expelled from the party for “serious misconduct.” © Kenzo Tribouillard/afp
6 / 12 In fact, Marine Le Pen has managed to emerge from the sleazy corner and present herself as a politician who supports the state. Her strategy is known as “dediabolisation”. Le Pen has banned the old racist vocabulary and now uses more cautious words. Le Pen’s course has made the party, which was renamed Rasseblement National in 2018, electable even in the middle class in recent years. © Thomas Samson/afp
7 / 12 The three-time presidential candidate pushed back against open racism, but continues to hold radical positions against immigration. Her ideas for France remain clearly right-wing and nationalist. In addition, study results show that anti-Semitism is still widespread in the RN. Renaissance parliamentarian Olga Givernet (pictured) reacted accordingly: “The RN has a clean shop window, but the kitchen behind it is still as dirty as ever.” © Niviere David/Imago
8 / 12 In her efforts to be socially acceptable, Marine Le Pen has also distanced herself from the German AfD. Even RN people consider it too extremist. In November 2023, things were different: At the meeting of right-wing groups in Lisbon, she was still standing in a row next to the Portuguese Chega politician André Ventura (centre) and AfD co-leader Tino Chrupalla. © Paulo Spranger/Imago
9 / 12 On the other hand, RN and AfD still hold very similar positions on the war in Ukraine. Marine Le Pen, for example, rejects any economic sanctions against Russia. For her, arms deliveries to Ukraine mean the “risk of a third world war”. Prime Minister Gabriel Attal (pictured) countered in a Ukraine debate in February 2024: “If you had been elected in 2022, we would be delivering weapons to Russia today to crush the Ukrainians.” © Ludovic Marin/afp
10 / 12 In fact, Le Pen’s 2022 presidential program included the following sentence: “Without fear of American sanctions, an alliance with Russia is sought on certain issues.” Nevertheless, the RN wanted to distance itself a little from Putin during the election campaign. At the time, the party had 1.2 million campaign posters destroyed that showed a picture of Marine Le Pen shaking hands with Putin. © Emmanuel Dunand/afp
11 / 12 However, she has a much better relationship with Russia than with Germany. She wants to end the German-French partnership quickly. There is a “deep and irreparable difference in doctrines” between Berlin and Paris, says Le Pen’s program. She would leave the NATO command after an election victory in 2027. In its place, Le Pen would like a Russian-French command for Europe. © Lou Benoist/afp
12 / 12 In any case, the focus in France has long been on the 2027 presidential election. After two terms in office, Emmanuel Macron, who defeated Le Pen twice in the runoff election, can no longer run. It is unclear who would have a chance against Le Pen. It could be that a populist like Donald Trump, the opposite of France’s republican culture, will move into the venerable Élysée Palace. The parliamentary election already serves as a mood test. © Guillaume Souvant/afp
Leave a Reply