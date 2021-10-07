The filtration of Twitch revealed very interesting facts about the millionaire figures that streamers earn Ibai and AuronPlay. While these figures should not surprise us, it would be worth reviewing how they achieved those results and in how long.

Many young people come to Ibai already AuronPlay and they believe that it must be very easy to adopt the profession of streamer and succeed in the competitive platform of TwitchHowever, both Internet personalities have a message completely foreign to what many people think.

” Ostia, I have three viewers, I’m unmotivated ‘, no, unmotivated, no, you have three viewers, think of it as being streamed with laughter with your colleagues. Don’t take Twitch as a job, this is not real. This mansion we live in is not real‘, He says Ibai in a recording that a Twitter user shared on his account.

Even Ibai Calls until you are not sure you can live off Twitch I would not stop studying or working. For its part, AuronPlay He also had something to say about his unique situation.

‘Friends, young people who are watching me, it is not easy. Study, make an effort, do not leave your studies, that is very important. Do not take me as an example, or Ibai, or Rubius, who is not an example of anything. We are privileged people who have had a lot of luck and many factors‘.

Ibai and AuronPlay talk about privilege

AuronPlay speaks in his stream that he has been on the Internet for more than 12 years and that he is not a new guy, that he already brings the tables and asks that they not have him as an example. ‘Don’t think that one day you’re going to join Twitch and the next you’re going to be a millionaire.’

‘Check out the percentage that lives on Twitch. 99.2 percent of all Twitch streamers do not make a living from Twitch. He only lives .8 percent. Let’s talk statistics. It is not an easy road and much less you are assured of glory ‘, declared AuronPlay.

To that he added that they are people who have been lucky and who were there at the right time and that is why they are there at the top. Now, these statements come from Spanish streamers, imagine everything that comes out of the English-speaking ones. The situation is certainly complicated.