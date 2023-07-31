













Spin Master Corp. announced the following release dates for Bakugan for each country:

On September 1, it has a premiere scheduled for United States, Canada, Australia, the Nordic countries and the Middle East through Netflix.

Disney XD will broadcast the series in the United States starting on September 23.

Bakugan Battle Brawlers It is the first anime series of the franchise that was born after the delivery of the strategic card game that has metallic cards and miniature figures, this one created by Sega Toys and Spin Master.

The first anime series was directed by Mitsuo Hashimoto. It narrates the beginnings of the world and how the story follows creatures called Bakugan and the young fighters who pair up with them.

Source: Spin Master Corp.

The planned series would be the fifth installment after the previous titles:

Legends (2018) – 100 eleven-minute chapters.

Armored Alliance (2020) – 104 eleven-minute chapters.

Geogan Rising (2021) – 52 eleven-minute chapters.

Evolutions (2022) – 26 22-minute episodes and two 45-minute specials.

Spin Master Corp. declared the new series proposal as a completely renewed anime. It will bring new worlds with different and titanic species of Bakugan.

Where can I see the Bakugan seasons in LATAM?

The anime installment of the franchise has been licensed by HBO Max for distribution in LATAM. Some of the seasons are available on the HBO streaming platform.

The fourth season premiered last April on HBO.although the installment is usually available on Cartoon Network.

