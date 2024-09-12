Right | Five young people went to Prisma’s bathroom – One set the garbage on fire and the other recorded the act on video

Legal|The person who started the fire was not criminally responsible due to his age, but two young people received sentences related to the fire in the district court. The Court of Appeal disagreed with the second.

Rauma Prisma’s security guard received a report of a fire in the mall’s toilet one Thursday afternoon after 5 p.m. Also, the employee on duty at the information desk heard on the internal radio system that there was smoke in the toilets. A customer also came to tell us about it. The employee went to put out the fire with an extinguisher.

#young #people #Prismas #bathroom #set #garbage #fire #recorded #act #video