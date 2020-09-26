After his departure from Matignon and his re-election in Le Havre, Edouard Philippe discreetly left for the campaign. While the Castex government, faced with the epidemic which is on the rise, finds itself entangled in a health crisis, the former prime minister from LR has increased meetings with mayors and senators as part of the renewal of the half from the upper room on Sunday, September 27.

Inflated by his popularity, the former lieutenant of Alain Juppé, who defines himself as “A man of the right”, participates today in the assembly of the “Republic of mayors”, composed of elected officials converted to Macronism, before whom he will discuss the role of mayors in these times of social stagnation. A speech that should be well received as he plays at home. “We welcome one of our own, a local elected representative, a mayor who believes in the roots”, told AFP its founder Christophe Béchu, also the first city councilor of Angers, judging that the latter had “taken on another dimension” . “Edouard Philippe acquired a stature with the French thanks to these three years at Matignon where he had to face successive crises. His voice and experience are useful to the country ” ,he boasted.

So far, the former head of government has refused to openly criticize the choices of Emmanuel Macron even if he says he is worried about the consequences of the health crisis on French society. ” NOT e are going to face a storm: an economic storm, a health storm, maybe a social storm ”, he predicted in front of local elected officials , during a public meeting in Octeville-sur-Mer (Seine-Maritime), on September 16. Edouard Philippe made the trip to support Agnès Canayer, senator Les Républicains (LR) outgoing from the department campaigning for her re-election. Then, it was the turn of his former minister Sébastien Lecornu (LaREM and ex-LR), in the running for the senatorial elections in the Eure, to receive his support.

In search of a legitimate candidate to embody the right, some within LR would like to turn to Edouard Philippe, who rules out the hypothesis of a return to his former political family. In the footsteps of Emmanuel Macron, the former Juppeist hammers his desire to shake up traditional political divisions: “I believe that in the coming weeks we will be in great need of this ability to unite, to go beyond”, he launched in front of local elected officials. In doing so, Edouard Philippe will debate in front of the mayor PS Anne Hidalgo, on September 29, around the theme “Le Grand Paris to Le Havre”. If he says his intention not to block the road to Emmanuel Macron in 2022, he poses as a unifier, flirting with pro-Macron local elected officials, inviting them to hold their congress in Le Havre in September 2021.