AOnce again, Frankfurt police officers are suspected of having shared criminally relevant content in chat groups. As the Attorney General and the Hessian State Criminal Police Office announced on Friday evening, apartments were searched by a total of five police officers. The authorities initially gave no information about the background. According to reports, they are officers of the investigation department. It is said to have been right-wing extremist content.

Catherine Iskandar Responsible editor for the “Rhein-Main” department of the Sunday newspaper.

One of the police officers is being investigated until 2018 on suspicion of using license plates belonging to anti-constitutional organizations. The three other officials, who are said to be executives, are accused of evading criminal prosecution in office. They had known about the dissemination of the content, but had done nothing to stop it. Another official is also accused of breaching official secrecy. According to the Attorney General and LKA, the search warrants are based on the results of investigations in chat groups of a messenger service. Several cell phones were seized.

The police officers were temporarily suspended. According to the LKA, further official and disciplinary measures are currently being examined by the Frankfurt police headquarters.

Frankfurt police chief Stefan Müller gave a statement on the latest allegations on Friday evening. He said the allegations or criminal investigations made him “very concerned”. It weighs particularly heavily “that according to the current state of knowledge, superiors are involved and did not live up to their special responsibility, but rather presumably abused their function in order to cover up or cover up misconduct. This behavior is completely unacceptable and counteracts everything that the Hessian police have built up in terms of a new leadership and error culture, especially in the past two years. It is also a slap in the face to all police officers who do their job in an exemplary and impeccable manner every day. The Frankfurt police headquarters cooperates closely with the public prosecutor’s office in Frankfurt am Main and the Hessian State Criminal Police Office and supports the investigations in every respect.”