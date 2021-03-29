Over the past 50 years, the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum has not been absent from the Emirati scene, who held many positions and gave his country everything he could as a lover of land and people. For over 50 years he has been present in various official positions, and because he was close to everyone, the news of his departure was a shock to all those who contemplated and lived with him and witnessed his governmental experience as an official, in addition to his high humanity, and all of this made pain capable of these souls, because they cannot forget him as one of the men. Those who have assumed their responsibilities in the Emirates and elsewhere.

Before the federation, the late occupied the position of the mayor of Dubai, and that was the beginning of his term with public responsibilities, but the government’s confidence in him led him to another position besides the previous one, so he was assigned the position of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Economy, Trade and Industry in the first federal government. There is no doubt that such a responsibility was very difficult in the historical circumstance during which he carried it, except that he was fully in his capacity, and he who contributed to laying the first basic building block of the financial system, and supervised its development to ensure that it copes with the state building process, so he was one of the men who were relied upon to draw Union State policy in the banking and financial sectors. Also, during his life, “may God have mercy on him” he did not delay fulfilling his duties out of purely patriotic motive, according to the testimony of the distant one before his relatives, especially since he remained at the top of his responsibilities until the last moment of his life, which he spent in love of work, sacrifice and giving.

No one denies the role of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid in the growth of the UAE Central Bank in the beginning, as a result of the complete keenness on the independence of the bank with its policies and legislation, and no one overlooks the value of his efforts in relation to the establishment and development of the industrial base in the Emirates, that is, with regard to the aluminum sector. The late thanks to the growth of this sector since the seventies of the last century, and then access to the site of competition.

We cannot, while retrieving the biography of the deceased, come to an end on a very important aspect, which is far from the official side. On the personal level, we all know Sheikh Hamdan, the owner of the title of “The Big Heart”, and we all realize that we lost a great one, and his absence is painful for us, not only because he is part of the memory of the Emirates and the good people of its people, but also because he has always paid special attention to the act of goodness inside The UAE and abroad, proceeding in this from a high moral and humane scruple. In addition to his support for the health and education sectors, as they were closest to his heart. Perhaps the Hamdan Bin Rashid Award for Distinguished Academic Performance that he launched in 1998 and bore his name; Clarifies his vision and his keenness to consolidate a culture of excellence, creativity and innovation in the field of education in order to develop it and enhance opportunities for its advancement.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum is not among us today with his body, but his soul is present in all his responsibilities and every work he sought well, and his name will remain part of the history of Dubai in which he started his public work, right up to the country of the Union in which he left a clear imprint It is known and documented.

His love, gentleness, and gentleness are some of the qualities that he possessed, and all the praiseworthy deed that is known to honor us as Emiratis, and it is our great hope that the biography of his person will be in all the fields he served and presented to them; A school for our sons and daughters, and for the path of his life, including love for the homeland, to be their approach. The sower of good always reaps nothing but good fruits.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum left us, leaving his name, which we will remember as long as we live, and how a man like him is forgotten, his big heart beating tenderly until the last sigh.