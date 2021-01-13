It has been almost ten years since Nicolas Sarkozy is no longer President of the Republic and as many years that he continues to make headlines with his failed returns and his numerous court cases (Bygmalion, Karachi, Libyan financing of the 2007 campaign …). Although prescribed, a new episode has just been added to this too long series. According to the chained Duck, for nine months, between 2002 and 2003, Cécilia Attias, former wife of Nicolas Sarkozy, was paid as a “Deputy’s collaborator” by Joëlle Ceccaldi-Raynaud, the deputy of the one who was then Minister of the Interior of Jacques Chirac. She received a monthly net salary of 3,088 euros for part-time work (75.84 hours per month), i.e. “The equivalent of 8,000 euros today” for a full time, calculate the satirical weekly. A job confirmed by the entourage of Nicolas Sarkozy, who says that she assured “Follow-up of files” in the 6th district of Hauts-de-Seine.

No trace

Except that the palmipede assures to have found no trace of this work neither in the press, nor in the works devoted to Cécilia Attias, nor even in her autobiography published in 2013, A desire for truth. However, at the time, the Sarkozy couple made no secret of the political investment of the former first lady. On the contrary, it was a media argument to serve their presidential ambitions. Cécilia Attias occupied an office in Place Beauvau, and not in the constituency, and was officially appointed “technical advisor” to her husband minister. A contribution ” volunteer “, she said in 2002. What better to understand the discretion of Nicolas Sarkozy at the time of “Penelope Gate”, the first name of the wife of François Fillon who benefited from a fictitious job of parliamentary assistant to the deputy of the former prime minister.

Prescription and embarrassment

The fact remains that neither the former tenant of the Élysée Palace nor Cécilia Attias can be judicially challenged by this case thanks to a law of 2017 which limits to twelve years the statute of limitations for the abuse of corporate assets. But this affair comes to embarrass his political camp which has been trying for several years to remake a virginity. On the occasion of the traditional wishes of the “republicans”, Christian Jacob was more than laconic: “It will be difficult to dispute the fact that Cécilia Sarkozy was in politics”, commented the boss of LR. Same argument for MP Pierre-Henri Dumont who considers this practice “Harmful” although widespread ” at that time “ : “There is a difference with Penelope because no one can say that she was not in politics. “Nadine Morano, former minister of Nicolas Sarkozy, for her part, refused to speak.