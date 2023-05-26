Home page politics

Stewart Rhodes is the founder of the “Oath Keepers”. © Susan Walsh/AP

In January 2021, Trump supporters stormed the seat of the US Parliament in Washington. One of the instigators is Stewart Rhodes. A court has now imposed a maximum sentence for seditious conspiracy.

WASHINGTON – More than two years after the storming of the US Capitol in Washington, the leader of a far-right militia has been sentenced to 18 years in prison. Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was found guilty of seditious conspiracy in November. On Thursday, a court in the US capital set the sentence. The 18-year prison sentence is the highest sentence imposed so far for the attack on the seat of the US Parliament in January 2021, US media reported.

The 58-year-old was found guilty of plotting to use force to prevent the democratic transfer of power after Republican President Donald Trump was voted out of office in 2020. The offense of seditious conspiracy is particularly serious. In the history of justice in the United States, it has only rarely been used. Four other members of the “Oath Keepers” have also been convicted for this reason. According to a report by the broadcaster CNN on Thursday, the court also sentenced member Kelly Meggs to twelve years in prison.

A maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison can be imposed for seditious conspiracy. However, the prosecution must prove that there was a conspiracy to overthrow the US government or to use force to defy its authority. Trump supporters had stormed the seat of the US Congress to prevent Democrat Joe Biden’s November 2020 victory from being confirmed. There were several deaths. Trump had incited his supporters in a speech. dpa