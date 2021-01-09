You ask, we answer! The editorial team of Euro am Sonntag answers reader questions on legal, financial and insurance topics. By Martin Reim, Euro am Sonntag

I am currently shopping a lot on the Internet – mainly because of Corona – and have often saved my credit card or use it to pay directly. Some time ago it was said that there should be stricter safety regulations at the beginning of the year. Now I’ve read that this is delayed. What is it now?

€ uro on Sunday: In fact, you only have to deal with higher security requirements after the turn of the year. A spokesman for the financial regulator Bafin confirmed this to € uro on Sunday, according to which the so-called strong customer authentication will only be necessary from March 15, 2021 for all sums of money. The method will be effective for payments of EUR 250 or more from January 15, 2021, and from EUR 150 from February 15. So far, the start was scheduled for January 1, 2021 after various delays.

The spokesman justified the postponement with the experience of the Bafin, “that when commissioning new IT systems often a variety of initial difficulties arise”. This is the second shift in strong customer authentication. The new procedure was originally supposed to start in autumn 2019 and was then scheduled by the Bafin for the beginning of 2021. At that time it was said that a number of online shops were not yet adjusted to the innovations.

Up until now, online shopping with a credit card was mostly done like this: To pay, simply enter the card number, expiry date and the security code from the back – done. However, there are already many shops that use a so-called 3-D Secure procedure for card payments, i.e. make an additional security query. Depending on which approval option the consumer’s bank offers, you will receive a transaction number (TAN) on your mobile phone, which you then have to enter online for approval. If you use a smartphone, depending on the bank, you can also confirm your identity via the banking app or use biometric procedures such as fingerprints or facial recognition.

Additional approval is not required for every online purchase from 2021. Because the so-called PSD-II directive of the European Union, on which the obligation for strong customer authentication is based, allows exceptions. The extent to which they are used “depends on the decision of the respective credit institution,” said a spokeswoman for the Association of German Banks months ago. She referred to the so-called whitelisting: “As a customer, you can partially store in online banking that you often buy from certain retailers and that they are assessed as trustworthy.”