Minister of the STF was the target of hostile actions at Rome’s international airport; the PF will open an investigation to analyze the case

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), ministers of the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and several politicians from the Brazilian left and right condemned this Saturday (15.Jul.2023) the harassment of the Minister of stf (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes by 3 Brazilians.

Moraes was the target of hostile actions on Friday (July 14) at the international airport in Rome (Italy) when he was returning from a lecture at the International Law Forum, held in University of Siena. The judge was called “bandit, communist and bought” by 2 men and a woman. Until Monday (July 17), the PF (Federal Police) will open an investigation for crimes against honor and threat.



On his Twitter profile, Pacheco stated that the acts are “unacceptable”. Said that “all sides need to collaborate so that the antagonism remains in the field of legitimate ideas and actions”.

The Minister of Justice, Flavio Dinowas one of the first to speak out about the case and called the perpetrators of harassment “extremists”.

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilhashowed solidarity with Moraes and his family. “The defense of the Rule of Law and the security of our institutions, including their public agents, are essential pillars of democracy”, he wrote on your Twitter profile.

Also on the social network, the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costastated that “in a democracy, there is no room for such hostility and aggression”.

“That this act of violence does not go unpunished and that the perpetrators respond to justice”he said.

The president of TCU (Union Court of Auditors), Bruno Dantasalso if manifested about the case. He said that “harassing, harassing, verbally or physically assaulting a public servant because of the work he performs is intolerable”.

O leader of the Government in the Senate, Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), he said: “We will not allow scenes like this to become routine”.



The Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Rogerio Marinho (PL-RN), stated that he has “differences and disagreements” with the performance of Moraes, but stated repudiate “this irrational form of manifestation”.

“I have my differences and disagreements with the way the minister has conducted the investigations under his coordination. However, I cannot agree with the aggression against him and, mainly, against his son, who accompanied him”writes the senator on his Twitter profile.

Here are other statements:

Gleisi Hoffmann deputy and president of the PT (Workers’ Party), stated that the “attack on Alexandre de Moraes and his family is deplorable”.