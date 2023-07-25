With no party having obtained a majority in the Spanish Congress of Deputies in the general elections on Sunday (23), a race began in the first hours after the election: to govern the Spanish Executive, right and left are behind regionalist, nationalist and even separatist parties.

The idea is to win the support of these parties or at least to abstain from the vote in Parliament to form the government, which should take place in early September. The first vote requires an absolute majority, which neither the right nor the left currently has, but the second requires only a simple majority (more votes in favor than against).

The conservative Popular Party (PP), led by Alberto Núñez Feijóo, was the most voted on Sunday, obtaining 136 seats. It already has the support of the right-wing party Vox, which won 33 seats, virtually guaranteed. The sum of seats, 169, is insufficient to guarantee an absolute majority (176 seats) in the Congress of Deputies.

On the left, the Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE), of the current president of the government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, won 122 seats and already has another 31 from the Sumar coalition. With 153 seats added, it is further away from staying in the Palace of Moncloa.

In a tight election like this one, so that Spaniards don’t have to go back to the polls, the seats obtained by regionalist, nationalist and separatist parties can make the difference.

This Monday (24), in a speech before the national leadership of the PP, Feijóo announced that he had already contacted, in addition to Vox, the Basque nationalists of the PNV (five seats won) and the Navarrese of the UPN (one seat) and that he would do the same with the regionalists of the Canary Islands (one), according to information from the EFE agency.

According to statements published by the newspaper El Periódico, the leader of the PP said he needs to try these options so that Sánchez does not form a “coalition of losers” that results in “more power and more decision-making capacity than ever before” for nationalist and separatist parties, even authorizing the holding of independence referendums.

“Spaniards cannot be trapped in blocks or blockades [à

formação do governo] or allow our country to be fragmented”, he declared.

On Sunday night, Esquerda Republicana de Catalunya (ERC, seven seats won on Sunday) and EH Bildu, from the Basque Country (six seats), already signaled that they should return to supporting Sánchez.

“We don’t speculate, we keep our word. If it depends on EH Bildu, the balance will tip to the left”, said party leader Arnaldo Otegi at a press conference.

This support, however, would be insufficient for Sánchez to remain at the head of the government of Spain, which would require the adhesion or abstention of the Catalan party Junts, which has not supported the president in recent years.

The party, which won seven seats in Sunday’s election, has as its best known name Carles Puigdemont, the former head of the government of Catalonia, who called an irregular referendum to leave Spain in 2017 and was prosecuted and arrested (later released) for it.

Puigdemont said during the campaign that the party would not support Sánchez and this Monday he reaffirmed that position. However, the party’s general secretary, Jordi Turull, said he intends to take advantage of the situation and suggested that the Junts condition their support on concessions or even the holding of a new independence referendum for Catalonia.

“The state [espanhol] you know that, if you want to negotiate with us, there are two issues that are fundamental and generate consensus in Catalonia, which are amnesty [dos envolvidos no referendo de 2017, alguns já perdoados por Sánchez]

and self-determination,” said Turull, in an interview with RAC 1 radio.

This Monday, the Spanish Justice requested the issuance of an international arrest warrant against Puigdemont, who is in self-exile in Belgium. The key to the Spanish political future, who would say, could be in the hands of a separatist and future prisoner.