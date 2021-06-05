Right and far right are vying for victory in the legislative elections in the federated state of Saxony-Anhalt this Sunday, in the last regional elections prior to the general elections in September, from which a new Bundestag will emerge, the federal parliament that will decide on the succession Conservative Angela Merkel as Federal Chancellor, after four legislatures and 16 years in power. All the polls carried out in the East German state point to a duel and a tight result between the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the xenophobic and eurosceptic far-right of the Alternative for Germany (AfD). The most recent polls give up to 30% of votes to the former and 26% to the latter, although some polls place them almost even. The other political forces will be mere comparsas, although they will play a decisive role in the negotiations for the formation of a future governing coalition.

The Social Democrats (SPD) are expected to get no more than 10% of the vote, the Greens up to 11%, the Left a maximum of 13% and the Liberals (FDP) up to 8%. Prime Minister in the region for 10 years, the Christian Democrat Reiner Haseloff aspires to be elected for a third term. For five years, he has governed in an unprecedented political coalition in the history of Germany, allied with social democrats and greens with the aim of marginalizing the ultranationalists of the AfD, which in 2016 consolidated as the second political force in the region. Baptized as the “Kenya Coalition” due to the coincidence of the colors of the African country’s flag with those of the allied political parties – black for CDU, red for SPD and green for environmentalists – the alliance may not add enough seats in these elections to a parliamentary majority in the Magdeburg chamber. The Liberals could provide the decisive reinforcement.

In any case, it is practically certain that Haseloff will repeat as prime minister in the East German region with 2.2 million inhabitants. Although the CDU was surpassed by the AfD in the elections, only the conservatives will be able to negotiate the formation of a government before the tacit pact of all the formations to deny even water to the ultranationalists. Isolated and marginalized by the rest, Alternative for Germany has no chance of finding partners with which to overthrow the Christian Democrats from power. Due to its unconstitutional approaches and objectives, the controversial far-right formation is also subjected to permanent surveillance in Saxony-Anhalt by the internal intelligence services of Germany, which adds evidence for a possible ban on the AfD as a political party. Its regional leader, Oliver Kirchner, belongs to the most radical and neo-Nazist wing of the AfD. In the electoral campaign, he has joined the conspiracy theories around the coronavirus epidemic, demanding the expulsion of migrants and refugees, the exclusion of foreigners from social assistance or the exit of Germany from the European Union and the euro.

These legislation for the Magdeburg regional parliament cannot, however, be considered a lower projection than the general ones on September 26. While the conservatives also aspire at the national level to confirm themselves as the leading force and continue to rule in Berlin after the end of the Merkel era, the right-wing populists will foreseeably lose support at the national level and must strive to exceed 10% of the vote. The Union of Bavarian Christian Democrats and Social Christians (CSU) has its main rival in Los Verdes for the September elections. Polls currently give the CDU / CSU up to 27% of the vote and the environmentalists up to 25%, but recent polls put the Greens even ahead of the Conservatives, so the most exciting elections in Germany have been expected for more than 30 years. three lustrums. The other parties can only wait to be invited to complete a coalition.

With more than 150 years of history, the German Social Democracy is in a deep crisis and the polls do not grant it more than 16% of the vote. The Liberals, the traditional German hinge party, even aspires to surpass them with up to 14% of potential votes at the moment. With an SPD in low hours, relegated for the first time to a third place nationally behind the Conservatives and Greens, a progressive alternative becomes impossible. On the Left, the party that emerged from the merger of the former East German communists and a Social Democratic dissidence, only 7% of the vote is predicted. Political analysts in Berlin are betting on a future governing coalition of CDU / CSU and environmentalists in Germany. The question to be resolved is which of the two formations will win the autumn elections and will nominate the successor to Angela Merkel.