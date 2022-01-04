The terrible story of little Hugo, the dog who had to undergo a delicate operation: this is the reason

Hugo is a 6-year-old Staffordshire who has had to undergo a delicate intervention. He started to vomit blood and his luck was his own human friend, which came soon alarmed. Given his serious condition, he could have lost his life in a short time.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

Similar stories are important to tell, this is because in similar situations, other families can also learn how to behave. Always advise your vet.

Hugo has lived with Amie’s family for many years now. The little one is happy, because those people show him every day love and affection they feel towards him.

During these Christmas holidays, most of the houses are full of various sweets and delicacies. This is why it is important to do Attention to our four-legged friends.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

Last Monday December 27, Amie had left her house to go to work. The dog obviously, just as it always did, went to sit in his kennel and the woman was convinced that he would wait there for his return.

However, things did not go as it had expected. This is because as soon as the girl returned to the house, she realized that there were some strange cards around all rooms.

The serious condition of little Hugo

Amie eventually found out that the baby had eaten a whole packs of chocolates shaped coins. For him, as for other animals, they can be lethal.

The dog initially appeared feel good. But a few hours after the human friend returned home, Hugo started to vomit blood. He was sick and was in urgent need of care. For this the woman hurriedly took him to the veterinary clinic.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

The doctor from the x-ray found that there were babies in her stomach bits of foil, which could have led to his death. The puppy was subjected to a delicate intervention and now, thankfully, he is recovering. Her human friend wanted to tell the story, for advise all other families of the dangers of these objects.