Right | A man beat the victim to death with a metal pipe because of rumors – Sentenced to more than 10 years in prison

The blood drive took place during midsummer week in Ruokolahti. Several people saw the man’s bloody clothes, but no one called the emergency number.

18.10. 22:11

South Karelia On Wednesday, the district court sentenced a man to prison who beat another man to death with a metal pipe during Midsummer week in Ruokolahti.

The accused said that he had spent the evening in a group where he had heard a rumor that the victim had lured children to his home. The man also knew the victim, but said that he only rarely had contact with her.

At some point in the evening, the group went to visit the victim. The accounts of the reason for the visit and the cost varied. Some of the group did not remember the talk about the children, but thought that the purpose was to wish a happy Midsummer. One of the people involved said that they had been talking to the victim for half an hour through the door. The accused said that when the victim had not opened the door for the intruders, they had left.

Accused said that he got the idea to go back to the victim “to talk to him” because of the words he heard. The man broke in by breaking the glass of the front door, when the victim, according to the man, came at him with a metal pipe.

According to the court, the man got hold of a metal pipe and hit the victim in the head with it several times. However, according to the man, the victim was still alive when he left.

The man returned to his night out with his clothes covered in the victim’s blood, but according to those present, everyone was so drunk that there was no talk of calling for help. According to one witness, the accused went to the sauna at night and then put on the bloody clothes again. When the police picked up the man from his home the next day, he was still wearing the same clothes.

Legal considered that there was no actual consideration or planning involved in the act, but the man had to understand that strong blows to the head area would most likely result in the victim’s death.

In the punishment, it was taken into account that based on the amount of blood in the apartment, the violence had been severe and that if the victim had been alive when the accused left, he would have been left in great pain and suffering.

The court sentenced Marko Anssi Kullervo Itkonen49, for manslaughter to 10.5 years in prison.