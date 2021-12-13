Rigged contracts, Dattoli arrested in Foggia together with 5 other people for irregularities in the management of the provincial health

The general director of the Policlinico Riuniti of Foggia, Vitangelo Dattoli, has been arrested as part of an investigation by the Foggia prosecutor on alleged rigged contracts. The investigation conducted by the Guardia di Finanza would concern alleged irregularities in health management in the province of Foggia. Among the competitions at the center of the attention of the investigators also that of thehelicopter rescue for the transport of organs for transplants. Dattoli got the House arrest.

In addition to Dattoli were arrested the retired doctor Antonio Apicella, the manager of the ASL of Foggia Rita Acquaviva, the director of the Costantino Quartucci polyclinic they entrepreneurs Roberto Pucillo and his daughter Roberta Valentina, owners of the Alidaunia, a helicopter company. The six got house arrest.

The investigations were carried out by the Asset and Services Market Protection Group of the Pef Unit of Bari – with the coordination of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Foggia. The investigative activities have made it possible to unveil the alleged “manipulation” of two tenders banned by Foggia public bodies operating in the health sector.

There first concerns the custody of the helicopter rescue service ordinary, tender announced on January 30, 2020 by the Foggia Local Health Authority, for a cost commitment equal to 36,600,000 euros for the first five years e 29,800,000 euros for any optional contractual extension. There second race relates to the assignment of the service organ transport by air and medical team for organ harvesting and transplantation activities – banned on February 19, 2019 from the United Hospitals of Foggia, for a commitment of expenditure equal to 2,642,494 euros for the first four years, extendable – in case of extension – up to 4,622,494 euros.

Rigged contracts Foggia, the story in the papers of the investigators

On the basis of the accusatory hypothesis, the top management, in the figure of Dattoli, Director General of the Policlinico di Foggia and the official representatives, the sole head of the procedure Rita Aquaviva and the president of the tender commission Costantino Quartuccio of the client public bodies would have created with the referents – Roberto Pucillo and his daughter – an srl active in the air transport sector, Alidaunia (mostly – again according to the accusations – with the intermediation of retired doctor Antonio Apicella, a “reserved parallel lane” aimed at making the latter the company “predestined” to win the tenders, unbeknownst to its future or current competitors.

With this sealing an alliance “against nature”, which – while not resulting in a decision favorable to the “predestined” – would have, however, undermined the foundations and altered the entire course of the “attentive” competitions. Specifically, the referents of the Foggia srl ​​in relation to the tender for the assignment of the ordinary helicopter rescue service announced by the ASL of Foggia would have been the “ghost writers”, the authors of the special specifications and the tender regulations, having physically taken care of them the preparation of the tender procedure in the company premises, also with the presence of the RUP, up to that moment unaware of the contents of the aforementioned documents.

Furthermore, the same representatives of the dauna company – in the context of the tender for the award of the air transport service of organs and medical team banned by the Ospedali Riuniti di Foggia – would first of all endeavor to have the contracting authority prepare a specifications favorable to their company, also intervening in the definition of the score table qualitative then, they would have taken action to guarantee the latter access to the “separate correspondence” between the OO.RR. of Foggia and the competitor company that was provisionally awarded (but with economic offer considered anomalous and, therefore, in the verification phase) in order to proceed with the drafting of observations and counter-arguments likely to be acknowledged by the same Public Body.

The “manipulation” of the aforementioned contracts was reconstructed by the Bari Fiamme Gialle, in particular, through the intersection of the investigative evidence deriving from the technical interception activities with the contents of the files – already shared between the representatives of the srl and the public bodies clients – extrapolated from the various computer media seized from the suspects during the local and house searches carried out, at the disposal of this Public Prosecutor’s Office, in February 2020.