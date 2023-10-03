In relation to the “Concorsopoli” investigation into the State University of Milan, the infectious disease specialist Massimo Galli, former head physician of Sacco who became known during the Covid emergency, will be put on trial. Galli was sent to trial for forgery and an alternative charge between auction rigging and abuse of office, together with his former collaborator Agostino Riva. This was decided by the preliminary hearing judge Livio Cristofano who is following one of the lines of the Milanese investigation into alleged piloted competitions for positions as professor and researcher at the State Faculty of Medicine.

The trial will begin on December 13. With respect to Galli, in the investigation coordinated by prosecutors Carlo Scalas and Eugenia Baj Macario, the complaints had been reduced compared to the original ones and only one episode of disturbance and forgery for a competition remained. Today the preliminary hearing judge therefore decided to send the former head physician to trial, together with Riva, for forgery and for an “alternative charge” of bid rigging or abuse of office.

Instead, two other protagonists of the investigation, Claudio Maria Mastroianni, professor at the Sapienza University of Rome, and Claudia Colomba, associated with the University of Palermo, settled with a payment of around 8 thousand euros. For them the accusations were false.

This is one of the chapters of the investigation into the alleged competitions staged for the positions of professor and researcher at the medical faculty of the University of Milan, conducted by prosecutors Bianca Maria Eugenia Baj Macario and Carlo Scalas.

Professor Galli, on the front line during the Covid season, spoke before the judge today and “reaffirmed that his actions were correct”, says the lawyer Giacomo Gualtieri.

The accusation against Galli concerns an episode of auction rigging and forgery in relation to the procedure in which Riva was then the winning candidate in 2020 of a “competition” for the role of second level professor in skin, infectious and ‘digestive system. Competition of which the defense had offered an alternative version to that of the prosecutors in relation to the choice of evaluation criteria and the attribution of the final score.

According to the investigation by the Nas carabinieri, coordinated by the now deputy prosecutor Maurizio Romanelli, Galli would have “disturbed the competition with promises and collusions” and would have created a preferential lane which led to the illegitimate exclusion of the other candidate, Massimo Puoti, a professional of Niguarda, who instead was much more successful.