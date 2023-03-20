Champions League draws, in England they cry out for a conspiracy

The Champions League quarter-final draw? Apparently he smiled at the Italian teams they could be sure to bring one team in the final if Inter were to eliminate Benfica (which is not obvious, watch out for the Portuguese who won the group ahead of PSG and Juventus), given that the other challenge is Milan-Naples and the winners will find themselves in the semifinals.

The English teams, on the other hand, went very badly: Chelsea and Manchester Cityin the urn of Nyon they have drawn two favorite teams for the final victory that is Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Such a complicated draw that gave birth absurd suspicions of conspiracy to disappointed English fans. Just scroll through social networks in recent days to read things like: “This draw is rigged, it is not possible to find Real and City in the same half of the draw”, commented the (furious) fans of Chelsea and Manchester City.

Champions League draws, the conspiracy theory in England – “They paved the way for Napoli to the final”

For the Blues it is the third match against Real Madrid in a row (in 2021 they won in the semifinals, eliminated in the quarterfinals last season): “Real Madrid vs Chelsea three years in a row, it’s weird”, write some conspiracy theorists on social media. Anger for the draw with Napoli, Milan, Inter and Benfica who, as they said, will bring a team to Istanbul on 10 June: “They paved the way for Napoli to reach the final.”

