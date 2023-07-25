Riganò, the former Fiorentina striker is a bricklayer: “I earned good money, but we have to go back to work”

“I had left this job three quarters, not even half. This is me: I love to build and fix things. So, having not had any calls to coach, I went back to doing my job”. Christian Riganò said this when speaking of his decision to return, after a long career in football, to his old job: that of a bricklayer.

“I can do two things in life: goals and bricklaying. So, after I stopped playing, I went back to doing my job: I like it and I’m proud of it,” the former Fiorentina center forward told Corriere della Sera. With 519 appearances and 271 goals from the second category to Serie A, Riganò is remembered above all for having brought Fiorentina back to the top flight when he was already 30 years old.

“I was at Taranto. Giovanni Galli called me, asking me to go to Fiorentina, which had ended up in C2 after the bankruptcy of Cecchi Gori. I hung up on the first phone call, I thought it was a joke,” recalled the now 49-year-old ex-bomber. “I got two licenses to coach… I love football, but it’s clear that I’m not suitable for today’s one, mainly made up of sponsors, I don’t accept compromises. Of course, if the right call comes then I’d be ready to go back to the bench,” he told the newspaper.

“I made good money and I’m happy about it,” he said. “In my entire career, however, I have cashed in as much as many mid-range players today earn in two to three months. So, then, we have to go back to work ”.