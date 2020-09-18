The Riga of Latvia completed the list of teams qualified for the third previous round of the Europa League, where will face Celtic Glasgow, after beating Tre Fiori de San Marino this Friday 1-0.

The shock, what had to be suspended on Thursday due to a heavy storm that caused the fall of a focus of the stadium, could finally be disputed this Friday, with the classification of the local team.

A lonely goal for the Portuguese midfielder Pedrinho at 58 minutes of play, he certified the classification of the Latvian team, who agreed to the Europa League after being eliminated last August before the Maccabi from Tel-Aviv in the first preliminary round of the Champions League.

Riga’s rival in the next round of the Europa League will be Celtic from Glasgow, who like the Latvian team ended up in the second continental competition after being downed in the previous rounds of the Champions League.