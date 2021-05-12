Alert, a raccoon has arrived on your console! Rift Racoon is now available on Xbox. The game developed by Mark Game Dev, Ratalaika Games and published by Eastasiasoft Limited It will transport us to a platform adventure where our companion is a raccoon.

Rift Racoon is now available on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One

On Rift Racoon We will be accompanying a charming raccoon named Tucker, who has a curious ability that allows him to teleport. Our mission will be to help Tucker return to his home, but it will not be that simple, since we will be constantly chased by a mysterious robot that will make the task a bit complex.

The game will allow us to climb the walls with our claws, jump over various traps and spikes that will make the path a little difficult, not counting the use of teleportation that will help us to cross bars and much more throughout exciting levels that will keep glued to our consoles.

The promotion is back to get 10,000 Microsoft Rewards points

We will have 50 handcrafted retro-looking levels that have been inspired by classic animations and games, these will be accompanied by 10 entertaining musical tracks that will set the pace for us while we discover the hidden diamonds that will allow us to unlock new colors for our raccoon.

Rift Racoon will offer us an exciting experience, full of challenges that will test even the most veteran of platform games. We will have controls that will be easy to learn, but mastering them to execute jumps with great precision can be a complex challenge, which when overcoming it will leave us with a feeling of satisfaction.

You can find Rift Racoon on the Microsoft Store At a price of € 3.99 with a 20% discount in the next 15 days for its release. Tucker needs us. Are you ready to help him get out alive?