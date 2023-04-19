Rift of the Necro Dancer was announced For Nintendo Switch during the Nintendo Indie World today, with the confirmation of a release later this year and an unreleased trailer showing the rhythm mechanics of the game.

Presented at Gamescom 2022, Rift of the NecroDancer is precisely the new one rhythm game developed by Brace Yourself Games, the authors of the iconic Crypt of the NecroDancer, and will see us once again in the role of Cadence in a series of challenges based on rhythm and reactivity.

We tried Rift of the NecroDancer just a few days ago, finding ourselves in front of a very nice product, immediate but above all capable of offering a fairly multifaceted and varied experience.

“Rift promises to be a furious, spectacular, enthralling arcade, comparable to the music games that were all the rage a few years ago, certainly able to captivate with the challenge of scoring and perfect performance but hardly able to offer dozens and dozens ( and dozens) of hours of gameplay, especially for those who are content to reach the end credits”, Andrea Maderna wrote in the article.

Not just PC, therefore: Rift of the NecroDancer will also land on Switch and who knows, maybe there are other consoles on the horizon.