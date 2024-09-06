Home policy

From: Christian Sturgeon

Press Split

The state elections have shaken the traffic light coalition. An asylum dispute threatens to split the coalition. The coalition committee has collapsed for the time being.

Berlin – Communication within the traffic light coalition seems to have come to a standstill. A meeting of the coalition committee planned for September 11 has been cancelled, as several committee members of the World on Sunday confirmed.

After the disastrous results of the state elections in Saxony and Thuringia for the SPD, the Greens and the FDP, there were no joint consultations between the coalition partners at the federal level. Instead, all three factions held separate closed meetings this week. It was planned to make important decisions regarding asylum policy in the next few days.

Union wants to stop migration at the border – and defends Friedrich Merz’s ultimatum

The traffic light coalition is in turmoil: Asylum reform is on the agenda. There is an urgent need for clarification. An agreement on migration policy reforms is to be reached by the middle of next week. The Union continues to insist on turning back refugees directly at the German borders. This is necessary “for a noticeable reduction in migration to Germany,” said Thorsten Frei, parliamentary manager of the CDU/CSU in the Bundestag, in the ZDF-“Morgenmagazin”. He pointed out that the municipalities are being overburdened by the persistently high number of migrants arriving.

The Greens want more attitude from Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) © IMAGO/Achille Abboud

Frei defended the ultimatum that CDU leader Friedrich Merz gave the traffic light coalition on this issue.Huge challenges in the area of ​​migration and security in the country,” he said. If the opposition offers the government cooperation in this situation, “baby steps will not be enough.”

The traffic light coalition is still divided – Greens express concerns, FDP pushes for speed

The traffic light coalition is still divided over asylum reform. The SPD and FDP initially appeared open to this proposal, while the Greens expressed serious concerns. Erik Marquardt, a politician from the Greens, called for more presence from Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) in the debate. “He must be careful not to give the impression that he is sitting in Friedrich Merz’s secretariat. I would like to see leadership there,” the MEP told the newspapers of the spark-Media group.

Bijan Djir-Sarai, General Secretary of the FDP, accused the Greens of a “refusal attitude” in migration policy. (red)