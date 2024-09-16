The assault rifle that was allegedly used by a gunman in an attack on former US President Donald Trump was not a precision weapon. The former president did not come within the ideal range of action of the weaponwhich is about 300 meters away. According to information from the FBI, the American federal police, the shooter was found and fought by secret service agents while Trump was still about 370 meters away from where the rifle was found.

According to reserve military officer Marco Antônio de Souza, known as sniper “Shockingly,” the weapon that was displayed by US authorities in a photo as being the one found on the golf course is an AK-47 Type 1A assault rifle, which uses 7.62x39mm caliber ammunition, which is not considered a precision weapon.

According to Assombroso, the photo shows that the weapon has a targeting system, the type of which is not yet known. Even so, in the opinion of the former soldier, the shooter would not have been able to hit Trump in the head from more than 300 meters away. “If he was lucky, he would have been able to hit his torso from that distance, but it would have been a difficult shot,” he said. Assombroso gained fame and the nickname for participating in numerous real missions as an elite sniper for the Army’s special forces in the peacekeeping mission in Haiti and the Federal Intervention in Rio de Janeiro.

The shooter was probably waiting for Trump to get closer to where he was hiding so he could attempt a shot, but was discovered by security agents beforehand. The shooter had his sights set on lanes or holes 5, 6 and 7 of the complex. Trump had not yet reached that area, but he was heading there soon.

U.S. officials said that while the former president was teeing off on a “hole,” or part of the course, Secret Service agents were moving two or three holes ahead to check the terrain. That’s when one of them saw the barrel of a rifle resting on a fence near bushes and trees. The shooter, later identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, was outside the golf course, on the other side of the fence. He dropped the gun, ran and got into a car when agents began shooting. It is not known whether he also fired.

According to the sniper, the AK-47 is a rifle used in warfare for infantry assaults – when soldiers run across terrain to take enemy trenches and positions. It is a very effective weapon at short range, but it is not the weapon of a sniper. A sniper would choose a type of weapon with a longer range.

On the other hand, the AK-47 is considered “popular” because it is easy to handle, does not require specialized care and maintenance, and has a high impact power. If Trump were hit in the torso or head, he probably would not survive.

The action that prevented the attack on the former American president took place around 2:30 p.m. this Sunday at the Trump International Golf Course in Palm Beach, Florida. When an officer shot the shooter, other members of the team took Trump to a nearby building. Routh, the suspect, was identified and arrested shortly after, as a witness saw him running from the bushes and noted his license plate.