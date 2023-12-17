The number of rifles seized in the State of Rio de Janeiro totaled 568 in November, an increase of 26% compared to the same month in 2022, with an average of 2 weapons per day. This is the highest number of seizures in the last 16 years and the highest in the historical series.

In the same period, 5,893 firearms were removed from circulation, approximately 18 per day. In comparison with the same period in 2022, the indicator registered a drop of 6%. Data from the ISP (Institute of Public Security), linked to the Civil Police, were released on Thursday (14.Feb.2023).

Street robberies (mobile phone theft, passerby robbery and collective robbery) reduced by 11% in November. This was the lowest number of cases for the month since 2004. In comparison to the year to date, the drop was 17% (9,560 fewer robberies in the year).

Still regarding crimes against property, cargo thefts fell by half in November, recording the lowest value for the month since 2008. There were 450 cases in November last year, compared to 222 in November this year, representing a reduction of 51%. Vehicle thefts decreased by 13% in the penultimate month of the year, when compared to the same period last year.

Violent crimes

Crimes against life reached historic drops: the strategic indicator Violent Lethality – which encompasses intentional homicide, bodily injury followed by death, robbery, death due to intervention by a State agent – ​​reached the lowest number of victims in the last 32 years, both for the accumulated (5%) and monthly (13%).

“We also highlight the significant drop in deaths caused by State agent intervention in Rio de Janeiro. Last month, there was a 60% decline compared to November of the previous year, and over the last 11 months, a reduction of 34%, the lowest index accumulated since 2015”says the ISP.

