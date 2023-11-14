Aman (Agulhas Negras Military Academy) reported in a statement that a soldier’s 1 FAL 7.62 mm rifle was stolen on Sunday (12.Nov.2023). He was on duty in the Command and Services Battalion area. The Battalion Command ordered the opening of a military police investigation to investigate the episode and identify those responsible. According to Aman, efforts to recover the rifle are being carried out with the support of other bodies and security measures in the region have been “intensified”. This is not the first weapon theft from the Armed Forces in 2023. In October, 21 machine guns who were inside a military base in Barueri, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, disappeared. The Agulhas Negras Military Academy, in Rio de Janeiro, is one of the most traditional Brazilian academies for training Army combatants. The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) graduated from the institution in 1977.

Read Aman’s full note below:

“The Agulhas Negras Military Academy (AMAN) informs that, at around 2:50 am on November 12, 2023, a FAL 7.62mm Rifle was stolen from a soldier who was on duty in the Command and Services Battalion (BCSv) area. .

The Battalion Command ordered the opening of a Military Police Inquiry (IPM) to investigate the circumstances of what happened and identify those responsible. Search efforts to recover the weapons and other investigative actions are being carried out with the support of public security agencies. Security measures have been intensified throughout the academic area and, in order to support ongoing investigations, the Battalion’s military personnel remain stationed.”