InterviewGiving up is not something for Rifka Lodeizen (52). In that sense she is a lot like Maud from the TV series Maud & Babs, in which she takes care of her demented mother. But it also applies: “I don’t mind characters who happily cycle through life, there has to be drama,” she tells the weekend magazine Mezza.
Nienke Blokhuis >
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Rifka #Lodeizen #drew #line #set #Kissing #scene #crotch #script