It was one of the images that Valencia left in Balaídos: Kang-In Lee catching the ball to launch a free kick on the edge of the area that, after a brief discussion, ended up being thrown by Gayà. The image, the discussion between colleagues, did not like Javi Gracia and so said the Navarrese coach at a press conference.

“If we are not able to agree to shoot a foul without getting angry, you will tell me what future awaits us,” said the Navarrese coach in reference to that action. Even Gracia put as an example of a well-launched foul another that occurred in the second half by Maxi Gómez.

Gracia, as AS has learned, does not set any guidelines regarding who should be the shooter of a direct free kick. He does have chosen corner kickers and lateral fouls, strategy actions. But she delegates to the inspiration and confidence of the moment of the launch a foul on the edge of the area. What the team does have are players who during training practice this type of direct fouls with greater or lesser success, among which is Kang-In Lee, as well as Wass, Guedes and Maxi. The Korean, in fact, has been trying his luck for years in these actions and in lower categories he has thrown more fouls than Gayà.

On the other hand, Gracia’s decision to leave Kang-In (also Guedes) on the bench during the break had nothing to do with that scuffle. The coach wanted to introduce a tactical variation in the team to counteract the superiority that Celta had shown in the first half, going on to play with two wingers (Maxi and Vallejo) and two born lanes (Jason and Yunus, who passed to the left wing) .