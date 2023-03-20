Home page politics

Sahra Wagenknecht causes heated discussions within the Left Party. Ex-party leader Bernd Riexinger also got involved in the debate.

Berlin – What’s next for the Left Party and Sahra Wagenknecht? Many political observers are currently asking themselves this question. Again and again, the main question comes to the fore as to whether the left-wing politician will found her own party or not. Wagenknecht himself had repeatedly “thinked out loud” about this in a way that was effective for the public. Now the former party leader Bernd Riexinger has taken a clear position – the current party executive is also reacting with irritation. The party takes damage from the hanging game.

Sahra Wagenknecht: Own party planned? Riexinger demands consequences

Is Sahra Wagenknecht founding her own party? The left-wing politician wants to decide on this by the end of the year, as she recently did ZDF explained. In her previous party, for which she does not want to run again, this causes indignation. Should Wagenknecht actually create new structures, ex-Left boss Bernd Riexinger believes that expulsion must follow. His unequivocal demand in conversation with The Pioneer: “As soon as there are concrete steps towards founding a new company, there must be no more room for them in the party and parliamentary group”.

In his estimation, Wagenknecht keeps the debate about founding a new party “floating in the media” in order to get her own project up and running. Riexinger considers Wagenknecht’s departure to be manageable: it no longer plays a role in the left, according to the former party leader, who also believes that Wagenknecht has “long since broken” with the Left Party. If she founds a new party, Riexinger expects a similar course to Wagenknecht’s project “Get Up” – this had not become permanent.

Sahra Wagenknecht: Wissler and Schirdewan were also upset about statements about the founding of the party

There is also resentment among the current party leaders Janine Wissler and Martin Schirdewan. The party leadership commented on Wagenknecht’s statements in the ZDF: “It is irresponsible to announce that a decision will be made about the formation of a competing party in the course of the next few months.” .” One calls on “everyone to reject efforts to divide,” it says.

Gregor Gysi appears in the role of mediator, but he too spoke out against the establishment of a new party. To the ZDF he said: “Then these two parties would of course also attack each other properly, and I don’t know whether our society needs that.” Gysi definitely wants to avoid a permanent stalemate. What would not work is “that we deal with this question for months and do not concentrate on the questions that are necessary”. According to the party veteran, anyone planning to found a new party could do so, but should not “torment” the party forever. (all)