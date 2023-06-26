On the weekend of July 2, 2023 the prestigious Rieti-Terminillo uphill race is scheduled, 56th Bruno Carotti Cupas well as 7th round of CIVM Italian Mountain Speed ​​Championship 2023. The race course mirrors that of 2022 of 13.450 km, starting from They smooth at Km 5+400 of the SS 4 Bis of Terminillo (altitude m 550) and arrival just before Pian de Valli at Km 18+850 of the SS 4 BIS of Terminillo (altitude 1,579 m). The average slope of the Rieti-Terminillo is 7.5%, with a difference in height between departure and arrival of 1,029 meters.

Rieti-Terminillo 2023 CIVM

This year, from 30 June to 2 July 2023, the 58th edition of the Rieti-Terminillothe prestigious uphill car race, as well 56th edition of the Bruno Carotti Cup, which has now consolidated its traditional position in the panorama of national and international motor sport. They participate in the Rieti-Terminillo historic and modern carsget ready to face the uphill races.

Historic and modern cars participate in the Rieti-Terminillo uphill race

The approximately 15 kilometers that separate Rieti from the top of Terminillo have always been crowded with audiences during this event, which has unique characteristics from a technical-sporting point of view.

Poster for the 58th Rieti-Terminillo, Italian Hill Climb Championship 2023

The course, with a perfect surface and fast strokes alternating with slower strokesrepresents a real one international school of hill speed.

Rieti-Terminillo 2023 route

The Rieti-Terminillo race route is divided into one heat of 13.450 kilometresstarting from the famous “colonnatta” of They smoothlocated at km 5,400 of the SS 4 Bis Terminilleseand arrive just before locality Pian de Valli at kilometer 18.850.

The Coppa Carotti route winds for over 13 km on the SS 4 Bis del Terminillo

The height difference to be faced is 1,029 meterswith a total gradient of 7.5%.

Terminillo altimetry of the Coppa Carotti route

Rieti-Terminillo 2023 Carotti Cup program

Below is the program of Rieti-Terminillo 2023, valid for CIVM 2023, Italian Mountain Speed ​​Championship.

Friday June 30, 2023

from 10:00 to 19:30: technical checks at Via Maestri del lavoro (Paddock area)

Saturday 1st July 2023

9.30 am Departure of the first reconnaissance (historical cars followed by modern cars)

Second reconnaissance start to follow: starting order as per RPG

Sunday 2 July 2023

9.30 am Start of the race (historical cars followed by modern cars)

Awarding: Piazzale Pian de Valli – Terminillo

Simone Faggioli (Norma Bardahl M20) won the last edition of the Rieti-Terminillo

Technique, skill and courage are the essential characteristics for those who want to compete and above all win on the Terminillo. For this reason, Rieti-Terminillo has always been one of the great competitions of Italian motorsport.

Rieti-Terminillo history

Since the 1920s, Rieti and Monte Terminillo have hosted numerous competitions, including the famous One thousand milesAnd since 1966 the Carotti Cup attracted thousands of motor enthusiasts and spectators.

It all started in September 1926when a major sporting event called Lazio Sabino Motor Circuit. This stage race started from Rome and ended in Rieti, passing through Viterbo along the via Quinzia. The Doctor Gianni Stoppanithe best Sabine driver in the first edition of this race, received a gold medal specially minted for the occasion.

From the earliest days, theAutomobile Club it played a role in promoting motor sport and it was sport that inspired its creation. The first real race organized by the Reale Automobile Club Rieti was the Province of Rieti Cupwhich was held in the spring of 1928 and saw the participation of about fifteen cars of the Sport classmainly from Rome.

Lazio-Sabino circuit (September 20, 1926)

In the following year, the association organized a second one regularity competitionwhich saw the participation of female crews coming from the capital.

Twelve years after its foundation, the June 25, 1939, the Automobile Club Rieti, in collaboration with the Roman club, organized a speed race along the suggestive climb that leads to Terminillo. This match was part of the preliminaries for the “Silver Steering Wheel” and was reserved for non-professional drivers, with the aim of spreading motor sport.

The best time recorded in the course of 13,950 kilometers was set by Dominic Ferruzzi with a Lancia Apriliawhich reached an average speed of 62.668 kilometers per hour.

During the Second World War, the competitions were interrupted, but immediately after the war the motor sports activities resumed and the Terminillo road was once again chosen as the site of the regional eliminations of the “Silver Steering Wheel”. In 1949, the race was won by Franco Venturi of Rome on a’Alfa Romeo 2500, which covered the 19.100 kilometers of the route in 16 minutes, 28 seconds and 1 cent, at an average speed of 71.920 kilometers per hour. The following year, the race was won by Guido Mancini on a Lancia Aprilia.

Rieti Terminillo dedicated to Bruno Carotti

In the September 1950 one occurred sad tragedy with the death of the pilot from Rieti Bruno Carottiwhich stood out for its excellent performance in the most important road competitions of the time, such as the One thousand milesThe Tour of Umbria, of Sicily, Calabria and Tuscanyalways at the wheel of one 1100 Sports. Only sixteen years laterthe organizers decided to officially dedicate the Rieti-Terminillo race to Bruno Carotti.

Since 1966 the Rieti-Terminillo has been dedicated to the memory of Bruno Carotti

However, with the exception of the passages through the city of the Mille Miglia competitors, no further speed races were organized on the Terminillo until the early 1960s.

It was in 1962 and 1963 that the cars returned to the Rieti mountain with the Lazzaroni Trophy, a regularity race that also included stretches to be covered at speed.

In those years, with the enormous success of Fiat 600 and of Julietthe public’s interest in cars was growing and it seemed like the right time to organize a real uphill time trial on the traditional Rieti-Terminillo route, appreciated for its panorama and loved by the drivers for the cleanliness of the track.

VIDEO of the Rieti-Terminillo 2022

After some difficulties and uncertainties, the idea was accepted and the tender was entered in the 1966 national calendarwith the first edition of the Bruno Carotti Cup which was held on the first Sunday of October.

