With three goals from Miguel Borja and another two from Facundo Colidio, River Plate crushed Vélez Sarsfield 5 to 0, for the third date of the 2024 Professional League Cup, and then extended its good moment by beating Excursionistas 3 to 0, for the 32nd final of the Argentine Cup, with shouts from Borja himself, Franco Mastantuono and Agustín Ruberto.
“Millo” is the leader of Zone A with 7 points, and now on date 4 they will have to visit the recently promoted Deportivo Riestra, which has just one unit and which announced hours ago its new coach Cristian “Ogro” Fabbiani, replacing to Matías Modolo. We review the preview of next Sunday's clash.
In which stadium is Riestra-River played?
Date: Sunday, February 11
Location: Bajo Flores, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: Guillermo Laza
Hours: 17:00 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 16:00 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 15:00 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 14:00 in Mexico and 21:00 in Spain.
Referee: Andrés Merlos
How can you see the Riestra-River?
TV channel: TNT Sports Premium (with the contracted Football PACK)
Stream online: Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have the cable service from the different companies and the Football PACK).
What is the latest news from Riestra?
It will be necessary to see if the brand new coach Fabbiani touches something with respect to the team that Módolo had stopped against Barracas (lost 1-0) and against Comunicaciones, for the Argentine Cup, when they won 1-0 after being awarded an agonizing penalty after a foul non-existent. It's probably very similar since he hasn't had as many workouts.
What is the latest news from River?
Demichelis' idea would be to repeat the XI that beat Vélez at home in the Mas Monumental, but he still has a doubt: Villagra or Aliendro, which has been causing significant wear and tear and could rest. In this way, former Talleres midfielder Rodrigo Villagra, who officially debuted on Wednesday in Santa Fe, would be included in the initial formation to replace “Peti”, playing from the start for the first time with the Band.
Possible formations
Riestra: Maple; Giotia, Caro Torres, Iribarren, Dematei, Ramírez; Acuña, Machado, Céliz; Benegas, González
River: Franco Armani; Andrés Herrera, Leandro González Pirez, Paulo Díaz, Enzo Díaz; Nicolás Fonseca, Rodrigo Aliendro or Rodrigo Villagra; Nacho Fernández, Esequiel Barco; Facundo Colidio and Miguel Borja.
Forecast
River will have a difficult time at the beginning on the field, but they will get through it: it will be 2 to 0, with one from Nacho Fernández and the other from Paulo DÍaz.
