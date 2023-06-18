MY LOOK AND MEIt is impossible to say exactly what Rien de Hart (80) paid for his Mercedes 350 SL. He got the car ten years ago when he couldn’t agree on the price with the buyer of his house. The man suggested putting in his Mercedes extra. That deal later turned out to be an expensive joke for Rien.
Tesla van den Berg
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Rien #man #wanted #buy #house #couldnt #find #solution #put #Mercedes #addition #money
Leave a Reply