Rieko Kodamabest known as a developer of SEGA games such as Phantasy Star and Skies of Arcadia, is dead. The woman was 58 years old and died in May 2022. Her disappearance has only now been discovered through a tribute present in the credits of the SEGA Mega Drive Mini 2.

SEGA subsequently confirmed that Kodama died in May, but was unable to share further details out of respect for his family’s privacy. SEGA of Japan added: “We pray that the deceased will rest in peace and offer our gratitude to her for her enormous contribution to SEGA,” according to a translation provided by IGN USA and IGN Japan.

Known as Phoenix Rie in her early work, Kodama made her entrance into the video game industry in the mid-1980s, when she worked as a graphic designer and then as a producer and director. Her works include Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Skies of Arcadia, but she is best known for her work as one of the creative leaders of the Phantasy Star series, as director of Phantasy Star IV.

Although she was praised as pioneer in a male-dominated industryKodama was notoriously averse to the spotlight and when she was awarded the Pioneer Award at the Game Developers Choice Awards she preferred to deflect the credit to the rest of the team.

“I don’t know if it’s due to SEGA’s corporate culture or what, but I’ve never felt disadvantaged just because I’m a woman. I’ve been working on various things related to game development for over 30 years and since joining SEGA I have never been treated differently by men, “she said Kodama in an interview.

In another interview, she said she didn’t find it so unusual for women to play video games, noting that girls often prefer role-playing games. One of her most important works, Phantasy Starstood out for being one of the very few games with a female lead.

Kodama remained active in the video game industry until the last decadecontinuing to work on games like 7th Dragon and Sega Ages.

We offer our condolences to Kodama’s family, friends and colleagues. This news comes close after the farewell to Ferret Baudoin, Bethesda’s senior designer working on Starfield.