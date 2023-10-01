It was promised twice that the Het Saalmerink nursing home in Haaksbergen would be built new. It didn’t work out every time. Resident Riek Wientjes (91) has been living in a building with an increased risk of fire for three years now. “Every night I’m afraid something will go wrong,” she says. Report from a very outdated home for the elderly, which is not being updated due to failing policy by healthcare provider Livio and cuts by the government.

