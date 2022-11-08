Rieju was founded in 1942 and is celebrating its 80th anniversary with the Legend series. To do this, the Spaniards open a few cans of green and gray paint, the same colors they used eighty years ago. However, there is more than just cosmetic finery as the Aventura 500 and the E-MR Eléctrica reveal which direction Rieju wants to go in the future.

If Rieju has a lot of international fame (with all due respect), it’s mainly for his enduro machines. The range is divided into the Ranger, Racing and Pro series, with Rieju serving all enduro enthusiasts from the pure recreational rider to the diehard racer. The MR Pro 125 four-stroke is new, the other enduros with 200, 250 and 300 cc two-stroke powerplants all meet the Euro5 standard. The E-MR is brand new: an electric enduro with a 60 kW motor that should achieve a usable range of 100 kilometers from its 48 Ah battery. The E-MR weighs 120 kilograms and is equipped with high-quality Kayaba suspension. The Aventura 125 is a light adventure with a very pronounced face that is dominated by the two stacked round headlights. An old trick of Kiska Design, although it seems less successful with Rieju.

Green adventure

To celebrate the eightieth anniversary of the brand from Figueres, five models are offered in the Legend livery of green and gray. The Century 125 Legend strikes a balance between a scrambler and a café racer, the Tango 125 is a very simple street bike with a little more suspension travel without harboring any off-road ambitions while the MR Legend 250/300 are hardcore enduros. The most important machine in the Legend line-up, however, is the brand new Aventura 500, with its 471cc parallel twin, the largest Rieju road bike ever built. The bore to stroke ratio of 67 x 66.8 mm is exactly the same as that of the Honda CB500X and the Voge DSX 500, so we wouldn’t be surprised if the engine or even the complete engine was built at Loncin in China. With which we did not say that the Spaniards just went shopping in China because the bicycle part of the Rieju Aventura 500 Legend is different than usual. For example, Rieju opted for a 21” front wheel to prepare the Spanish adventure for the real adventure, there is a whopper of a crankcase plate underneath and the engine is standard equipped with a steering damper and tire pressure sensors. Most notable, however, is the dual fuel tank: 20 liters up front and another 19 liters under the seat, for a 500cc. If the Rieju is as economical as the Honda CB500X and the Voge DSX 500 that we recently tested, then you should be able to get 1,083 kilometers on one tank with the Aventura 500 Legend. That’s quite a ride.

Build your own motorcycle

Remarkable: on the Spanish website of Rieju (and therefore not on the international site) you can compose your motorcycle yourself. You choose a model and start playing with the configuration from that platform. Determine the color, motorization, finish and with every choice you see the engine and the price of the machine evolve. Undoubtedly not easy for Rieju to achieve all that in terms of homologation, but an interesting approach. https://rieju.com/ca/configura-la-teva-moto