Building energy-efficient houses costs a lot of money. Or not if the client thinks against the grain. A residential complex in Eichenzell, Hesse, shows how it can be done.

Sun worshipers in Eichenzell: The solar panels on buildings and carports are enough for 70 percent of the electricity consumption Image: KSE Energietechnik GmbH

Eichenzell, a small town just outside Fulda, attracts visitors with just one tourist attraction, a baroque castle. Recently, guests have also been coming in looking for two apartment buildings that, with their white fronts and angular cut, are hard to beat in terms of external simplicity. Because behind the insulated facades, modern building technology can be found in a rare combination. There is neither central heating nor hot water pipes, but there is a lot of electrical and automation technology. Everything is based on electricity, 70 percent of which is generated by the building itself.

The project is called Riedwiese, and until construction began, chickens and sheep still lived on the second row of the undeveloped property. Last year, the first apartment buildings were ready for occupancy. Tenants for the apartments with areas between 80 and 140 square meters were quickly found, and the complex is now complete.