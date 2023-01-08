Gladiator 2 will be a reality. Twenty-three years after having told the epic story of Massimo Decimo Meridio, Ridley Scott is ready to return to the set for the highly anticipated sequel for Paramount de film, released in 2000 and winner of 5 Academy Awards (and 12 nominations). As reported by Deadline, the director is already working to find the new protagonist. The favorite would be Paul Mescal, the actor nominated for an Emmy in 2020 for Normal People and fresh from the success of Aftersun.

Despite being the protagonist of the film, the 26-year-old Irishman would not exactly pick up on the baton of Russell Crowe, who won the statuette for that role. The film will in fact be a sequel set after the death of Maximus and Mescal would have the role of Lucius, son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen), in turn daughter of the emperor Marcus Aurelius (Richard Harris), sister of Commodus (Joaquin Pheonix) and in love with Maximus. The Gladiator sequel is yet another historically-setting project by Ridley Scott after The Last Duel and the Napoleon, due out this year. The screenplay was written by David Scarpa, the same as Napoleon.