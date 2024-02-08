The question has been around for some time among motorcyclists of all ages and religions, and it is therefore good to clarify things once and for all. The question is this: in case of snow, can motorcycles circulate? The answer is one and only: no. Even if motorcycles are not required to have winter tires or chains fitted during the winter period as is required for cars, where the road manager requires it, in the event of snow on the ground the motorbike must remain in the garage . And after all it's very simple common sense: on a slippery surface it is not possible to maintain balance and travel safely by relying only on two wheels.

The Directive of 16 January 2013 states that during the period of validity of the Winter Ordinances, two-wheeled mopeds and motorcycles can only circulate in the absence of snow or ice on the road and in the absence of snow phenomena in progress. If it snows, however, they cannot drive, regardless of whether they have M+S marked tires on them.

Assogomma…

The M+S marking – “Mud & Snow”, translated from the English “mud and snow” – explains Assogomma – is a self-certification of the tire manufacturer which can be shown on different types of tires such as motorcycles, cars and heavy vehicles. In the case of two-wheeled vehicles, this marking indicates that the tire is suitable only for driving on mud and more generally for off-road use, not even on snowy road surfaces.

To sum up:

1. It is possible to fit and circulate all year round with motorcycles equipped with tires marked M+S as long as they have dimensional and performance characteristics identical to those reported on the

circulation, unless there is snow on the ground or snowfall in progress. In this case, circulation is prohibited.

2. It is possible to mount and circulate with motorcycles equipped with M+S marked tires with a downgraded speed code as long as it is for occasional or temporary use. In this case it must be affixed

a warning plate informing the driver of the maximum speed allowed. This equipment does not require an update of the registration document or authorization from the manufacturer.

3. If you wish to use tires of sizes and performances not stated in the registration document, you must contact the manufacturer of the motor vehicle who will provide the appropriate formal insurance. It is only the manufacturer of the motor vehicle, not the manufacturer or retailer of the tyre, who can authorize alternative equipment to that provided for in the registration document.