Riding | Three horses died in the legendary galloping race – the main focus is still on the protesters

The Grand National garners attention with horse deaths and protests.

Legendary the gallop race Grand National has turned into a sad event over the weekend. Three horses have already died there, they say, among other things Sky News and BBC.

However, the biggest headlines from the race held at Liverpool’s Aintree racetrack have been collected by the protesters, who had been arrested 118 times since Saturday.

Some of the protesters managed to attach themselves to the fence of the track area before the police caught them.

After the protesters were cleared from the track, the race began and the Hill Sixteen horse fell at the first hurdle with fatal consequences: the horse died. According to Sky News, the goal of the animal protection organization was to prevent such events with the demonstration.

Another horse, Dark Raven, died earlier after the race on Saturday. Also, Envoye Special died on the opening day of the Games.

The organization Animan Rising, which organized the demonstration, says that in Britain alone this year, 49 horses have died directly in galloping competitions or had to be euthanized due to injuries caused in galloping competitions.