Clubhouse is a new social network about which there is more and more talk on the Internet. The basis of the application is audio chats by interests. You can get into the community only by special invitations, which creates a feeling of an elite Internet space. In a short time, famous actors, pop stars, entrepreneurs have become users of the social network. Izvestia ”understood why Clubhouse quickly became popular.

What is Clubhouse

The Clubhouse social network appeared in March 2020. The app is available only to iOS users, but the developers promise to provide an Android version soon. There are two ways to register for the Clubhouse. The first is to download the app, reserve a name, and wait. The second is to receive an invitation (invite) from one of the users. Enterprising users sell invitations at online auctions such as eBay, with prices ranging from $ 20 to $ 800.

The essence of the Clubhouse is communication in audio chats … Each user can enter a “room” that interests him and engage in a conversation on predetermined topics. This can be anything from discussing new IT startups to raising children. The social network offers users “rooms” in accordance with the interests indicated during registration. They can also be found through a keyword search. Discussions can be scheduled and limited, or they can be completely open.

It’s important that chats are deleted immediately after the end of the conversation … You won’t be able to go in and re-listen to the conversation, how it works with podcasts and streams. For an attempt to record a conversation, a ban is provided. The developers explain that they are betting on live conversation in real time.

The dynamics of growth in popularity of the Clubhouse is impressive. Back in December 2020, there were 600 thousand users on the social network. At the beginning of February 2021, there were 2.4 million of them.The cost of the Clubhouse is estimated at $ 1 billion. One of the main promoters of the social network is the entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk. In late January, he spoke at the Clubhouse about how his startup Neuralink implanted a chip in a monkey’s brain. Thanks to the audio chat with Musk, the app soared to the top of the startup charts.

On February 14, Musk on his Twitter (46 million subscribers) invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to talk on the social network. In addition to Musk, Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg, TV presenter Oprah Winfrey, actor Jared Leto use the application. There are about 10 thousand Clubhouse users in Russia. First of all, these are representatives of large IT companies and well-known bloggers.

What are the difficulties

Experts point out that a meteoric rise does not guarantee the Clubhouse a cloudless future. One of the problems of the social network is difficulties with moderation … The first scandal erupted six months ago when journalist Taylor Lawrence complained in an audio chat about harassment on other social networks. In response, listeners accused the reporter of trying to get attention. Lawrence called users trolls and demanded to add a “complain” function to the social network.

The creators of Clubhouse promise to improve moderation, but it is not very clear how they can do this without wiretapping (recording) conversations. In this sense the experience of China is indicative. There, on social networks, they began to discuss forbidden topics – the situation of the Uyghur minority, the independence of Taiwan. As a result, the social network was blocked on February 8.

Clubhouse’s second problem is Tough competition … Late last year Twitter launched a service with similar functionality to Spaces while it is in test mode … It is expected that Spaces will be characterized by strict moderation – users will be able to complain and block other users. Facebook is also known to be working on an audio chat, tentatively titled Fireside.

How other apps lost popularity

History knows enough examples of how users lost interest in popular applications. In this sense, the fate of the Periscope service, which specialized in live video broadcasts, is characteristic. The application was launched in 2015, and it immediately found its audience – in the first 10 days it was downloaded 10 million times. Periscope was used by hot-spot journalists, rap battle organizers and ordinary users who posted videos of parties and travel.

Soon, however, the functions of online broadcasting appeared on Facebook and Instagram, the need for a separate service for users disappeared. Periscope began to lose popularity, it was flooded with erotic broadcasts, which the moderators did not have time to delete. In December 2020, the owners announced the closure of the project.

Another example of a once popular service is Last.fm … Users fell in love with it for its versatility – it was possible to communicate, search and mark attended concerts, blog and, of course, listen to music. The scrobbler function was also in demand – a special program that in the background recorded tracks that the user listened to on other music services. Last.fm flourished in 2007, when the service was bought from the founders for a record $ 280 million at that time in the UK.

Since then, however, the popularity began to decline. The new owners made a redesign of the site, as a result of which many functions became unavailable. For example, the ability to broadcast tracks in full was lost, only the preview remained. The built-in radio, blogs and forums, the “about me” panel on the user’s personal page are gone. Users have lost the opportunity to decorate their profile. All this has caused criticism and the departure of many users from the site.