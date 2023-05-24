Riding | The Vuosaari riding school project was pulled from the agenda – “Local nature is important”

The presenter withdrew the riding stable project planned for Mustavuueri from the agenda.

Helsinki the Vuosaari riding school project was withdrawn from the agenda in the city’s culture and leisure committee on Tuesday. The presenter of the case, director of sports Tarja Loikkanen withdrew the matter from the agenda before the debate on the matter had been declared closed.

In the presentation, the culture and leisure committee would have proposed to the city government that an area of ​​three hectares should be reserved for Hevoseruhilekeskus Oy for the planning of the riding school business until the end of May 2024.

The presentation emphasized that the riding school activity would be very profitable due to the open riding activity and the location, but at the same time the presentation also emphasized the challenge of the area. According to the presentation, the nature values ​​of the Mustavuuori forest should be taken into account in the area.

Board member Shawn Huff (vihr) was satisfied with the withdrawal of the proposal. According to him, Mustavuuori is on the brink of the same problem as the disputed Matokallio area of ​​Myllypuro. In both, nature values ​​and exercise are opposite. Huff was not present at the board meeting, where a substitute member was present as agreed.

“I am proud that the city is trying to find a good solution. There seems to be room for a stable in Mustavuueri, but a better place should be found there than this place indicated by the old formula,” Huff said on Wednesday.

“The people of Helsinki have shown that the nearby nature is important to them. In decision-making, solutions must be found that do not undermine nature values.”

Mustavuuori’s plan is from 2002, and the area is marked in the plan as an area for sports and recreation services.