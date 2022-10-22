Riding | The Saturday of the Helsinki Horse Show was a show by the Swedes

Angelica Augustsson Zanotelli jumped fast to victory in the 160 cent Grand Trophy. Jeanna Högberg won the free program of dressage riding.

Swedish Angelica Augustsson Zanotelli ensured the victory of the 160-cent Grand Trophy on Saturday at the Helsinki Horse Show with fast riding on the new track.

Zanotelli jumped the Kalinka van de Nachtegaele mare without mistakes in the basic course and the rerun.

Anna-Julia Kontio participated in the competition with the Lopez van de Oude Heihoef gelding and the rider had one fall on the basic track. Kontio finished 13th as the best Finn. Annina Nordström was 19th in Fuzhou.

Zanotelli shook the audience with the last hurdle of the replay, where the effort started from a distance.

“Kalinka likes to jump freely from a faster speed, so it was a planned thing”, Zanotelli explained the horse’s flying jump.

Zanotelli also rides Kalinka in Sunday’s World Cup. Kontio competed with his second horse in the Grand Trophy, but will jump with the more experienced Jay Jay van de Mottelhoeve in the World Cup.

The Lopez gelding competed only for the second time in the five-star competition. Lopez made his debut a week ago in Norway.

“There were two drops in Oslo, now one. It is a big horse and I knew that this arena will be difficult for it, so I am satisfied”, Kontio said.

The only thing that upset Kontiota was that the final time was not enough to place in the top 12.

“Fortunately, the spouse Jens Vandenberg was the 12th and we got placement in the family after all”, Kontio consoled himself.

Jeanna Högberg celebrated with his mare Astoria the victory in the dressage grand prix free program. On Friday, the horse won the grand prix. Jeannie Larsson ensured a double victory for the Swedish horsemen again with Bonafidela.

The top two rode top performances, as Högberg took the win with 75.355% in maximum points. Larsson got a score of 74.700 percent.

A horse that improved from the day before Maria Pyykönen and Fürst Wild S ranked third best among Finns with 68.710 percent. Elisabeth Ehrnrooth Macacho was fifth.