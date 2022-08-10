Riding | The equestrian star died after being run over by his own horse

Japanese jockey Taiki Yanagida fell under his own horse in the middle of the race, and another horse also ran over him. Yanagida was put into a coma and never woke up.

Rider star Magic Yanagida has died aged 28, a New Zealander New Zealand Herald news.

Yanagida tragically died when he fell from the saddle in the middle of the race and was run over first by his own horse and then by another horse that came after him.

The Japanese rider’s helmet came off his head when he fell, and after his own horse ran over him, another horse hit him hard on the back. The rider who came behind did not have time to react to the situation at all.

Yanagida suffered a brain injury, and his spinal cord was damaged. He was induced into a coma and never woke up.

With a nickname Known as “Tiger” Yanagida was a well-known figure in equestrian circles. He won no fewer than 162 races in his career, even though he only started the sport at the age of 18.

Among other things, a successful colleague of the Japanese Lance O’Sullivan offered his condolences to Yanagida’s family after the tragedy.

“This is a sad day for the equestrian community and everyone who knew him. Taiki was a great young man and very dedicated to his sport,” O’Sullivan said.