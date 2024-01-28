Riding | The dark side of the horse center was revealed – The investigative documentary caused an international storm

The international equestrian world has been stirred up by a TV documentary of Danish investigative journalism, which shows the harsh everyday life of Dane Andreas Helgstrand's horse training and trade.

“The horse was abused for more than 35 minutes. It was whipped several times, which left clear marks. It often tried to cancel or rush away from the situation. Every time it was violently shaken.”

This is what an anonymous Danish rider says in an investigative TV documentary by Danish TV2.

The rider does not dare to reveal his name, because he worked at one of the world's most prominent dressage horse training and selling centers, Helgstrand Dressage in Denmark.

He, like other employees, had to sign a non-disclosure agreement that forbids talking about company matters.

Now The documentary shown above has caused a storm in the international horse world. HS saw the documentary beforehand.

The reporter of investigative journalism disguised himself as a horse groomer by Andreas Helgstrand to the stable and filmed the company's activities with a hidden camera. Last year, Helgstrand fought a long legal battle in which he tried to prevent the publication of the documentary.

The court rejected Helgstrand's claims.

The program tells about the behind-the-scenes system where riders and horse attendants have to work regardless of the horses' well-being.

A hidden camera shows how the horses' skin is broken by the spurs. Their mouths have bleeding wounds from drooling. The skin on the sides is swollen from whiplash and the wounds are not allowed to heal. When potential buyers of horses come to the company, the traces of the spurs must be covered with shoelaces and the whiplashes must be covered with warps.

The riders ride violently, lash out at the reins, kick with spurs and force the horses' heads into a dangerous position, the so-called rollkur.

“ When horses can be quickly made to perform difficult dressage movements, they can be sold at a high price.

Horses the reason for mistreatment is said to be money. Helgstrand Dressage has more than 800 horses that it cares for worldwide.

Andreas Helgstrand has become a millionaire with his company. He has sold horses to many of the world's top riders.

Former stable master in the documentary Silje Smevik says that Andreas Helgstrand wants to sell as many horses as possible as quickly as possible.

It takes years to properly train a horse to the highest grand prix level. Smevik describes how horses are just merchandise.

“If the 'product' does not want to perform at a profitable level, it is forced to do so,” says Smevik.

When horses can be quickly made to perform difficult dressage movements, they can be sold at a high price.

From the illustrated documentary Andreas Helgstrand's dark side.

Finland Chairman of the Riders' Association Marjukka Manninen followed the discussion. The Riders' Association commented on the uproar at the end of the year and condemned the actions.

Manninen has not seen the program in its entirety, only parts removed from it.

“If the documentary had been broadcast 10–15 years ago, the reactions might have been more divided. Now the majority of horse people understand that this kind of behavior is not right,” says Manninen.

The information in the documentary is not the first time that Andreas Helgstrand has been exposed because of horse welfare problems. In 2014, pictures were spread on the internet showing a blue tongue on the horse that Helgstrand was riding.

“ “The horse is sold in a certain condition at the time of purchase. If a new rider later notices deficiencies in the horse's basic training, it is difficult to prove it.”

There seemed to be spur marks on the horse's sides. In addition to this, Helgstrand's competition performances were disqualified twice in international competitions in 2022 and 2023 because his horse was bleeding from the mouth.

Last year, Helgstrand lost his Danish championship bronze after the fact. It turned out that his horse had been medicated during the races against the rules.

How training methods harmful to horses have not come to light before? Marjukka Manninen commented on the matter on a general level.

According to him, horse trading is its own kind of business, about which very little is told to the public. If there have been problems in the shops, they are not told outside.

“The horse is sold in a certain condition at the time of purchase. If a new rider later notices deficiencies in the horse's basic training, it is difficult to prove it,” Manninen explains.

As a result of the documentary, the Danish Equestrian Federation dismissed Andreas Helgstrand from his activities until the end of this year.

The decision was delayed by Helgstrand's father Ulf Helgstrand led the union for 20 years until last fall. In previous cases, he defended his son in public, but was out of action in the fall because of the uproar.

Journalist Morten Spiegelhauer has investigated the operation of Andreas Helgstrand's horse center.

The decision as a result, Helgstrand will not be able to participate in the Paris Olympics. Manninen thinks the punishment is harsh.

“If an Olympic athlete is deprived of the right to participate in the Olympics, it is a big punishment.”

The financial losses incurred by the company will become clear later. The Helgstrand Event company organizes international competitions. It lost, among other things, this year's Danish championships and PM competitions.

After a year, the Danish Equestrian Federation will assess whether Andreas Helgstrand has taken the necessary steps to return to activities under the federation.

“ “Everyone has responsibility for the whole. Riding is as ethical as we all are.”

Helgstrand Dressage announced that it has made numerous improvements to the welfare of the horses and the working conditions of its employees. The company said, among other things, that in the future all riding will be filmed and a notification system will be established in the company.

Many equestrian professionals fear that the documentary will stigmatize all riding in the eyes of people outside the sport. The documentary tells not only about the activities of one person, but about the systematic activities of one of the world's largest horse companies.

Manninen also states that this is a significant person whose actions leave a mark on the entire sport.

“Everyone has responsibility for the whole. Horse riding is as ethical as we all are. We have to do everything we can to ensure that the activities start from the well-being of the horses and are based on knowledge and expertise about horse behavior and training.”

Andreas Helgstrand's dark side, Yle TV2 29.1. at 8 p.m., in Yle Areena on 29 January. from