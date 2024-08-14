Riding | The cruel act was caught on video – the World Cup gold medalist was excluded from the Danish national team

Riding|Dressage World Cup gold medalist Carina Cassøe Krüth is in the middle of the commotion.

Top class school rider Carina Cassøe Krüth has been excluded from the Danish national team, the Danish Broadcasting Company reports, among other things Dr.

The reason is a leaked video showing Krüth whipping his horse twice.

According to the Danish equestrian association DRF, Krüth’s behavior does not correspond to the values ​​of the national team. Previously, Krüth had already received fines of 5,000 Danish crowns (670 euros).

Before the uproar, Krüth had been selected as a reserve rider for the Paris Olympics, but he withdrew from the position before the Games.

“The video is from my training from February 2022 and it shows me making a clear mistake. I’m really sorry for what happened and deeply regret it, because it’s not my way to train horses in this way,” Krüht messaged Denmark for TV2 in July.

Krüht40, has, among other things, won the World Cup gold in the dressage team competition in 2022.