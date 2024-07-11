Riding | The aggravating video was too much – the world champion out of the Olympics

Riding|Danish dressage rider Carina Krüth’s handling of the horse caused an investigation.

Danish dressage world champion Carina Krüth will not participate in the Paris Olympics. A Dane talks about it TV2.

Krüth and her horse Heiline’s Danciera were originally a reserve for the Olympic team, but the video that came out changed the plans.

On Sunday, the Danish Equestrian Association obtained a video of Krüth training a horse harshly.

The federation reported Krüth’s actions to the disciplinary committee, at which point he announced his withdrawal from the Olympics. The place was named Nadja Aaboe Sloth.

According to TV2, on July 8, the association informed the disciplinary committee about a rider who violated Article 16 of the general rules of horse racing. The rule section reviews the basic principles of training a horse.

“The horse’s well-being and durability must be prioritized in the short and long term. Horse riding must never be accompanied by mental or physical abuse or violence,” the rule article states, among other things.

TV2 reached Krüth to comment on the case on Tuesday by text message.

“The video is of exercises from February 2022, and it shows a clear mistake on my part. I regret it and I am very sorry, because this is not my typical way of training horses”, writes Krüth.

“Nothing should interfere with the Paris Olympics, and that’s why I withdrew from the team.”

Krüth was about to win the World Championship gold in the Danish team in 2022. Last year he got European Championship bronze. He competed in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.